HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CFO Kathryn Bueker Sells 228 Shares

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 228 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,129 shares in the company, valued at $17,064,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kathryn Bueker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 10th, Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $89,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Kathryn Bueker sold 604 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.17, for a total value of $295,458.68.

NYSE:HUBS traded down $10.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $506.97. The stock had a trading volume of 598,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,492. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $265.74 and a one year high of $581.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $456.53 and a 200 day moving average of $498.08.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,562,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.10.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

