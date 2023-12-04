HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CTO Sells $905,850.38 in Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 1,798 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.81, for a total transaction of $905,850.38. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,408,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,659,208.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dharmesh Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HubSpot alerts:

On Tuesday, November 21st, Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total transaction of $7,054,500.00.

HubSpot Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of HubSpot stock traded down $10.00 on Monday, reaching $506.97. The stock had a trading volume of 598,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,492. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $456.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.08. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.74 and a 1 year high of $581.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. On average, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in HubSpot by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 333.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $515.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded HubSpot from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $580.10.

Get Our Latest Report on HUBS

About HubSpot

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.