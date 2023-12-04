HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Director Sells $175,000.00 in Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded down $10.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $506.97. The company had a trading volume of 598,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,492. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.74 and a twelve month high of $581.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $456.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $498.08.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. Analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in HubSpot by 60.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in HubSpot by 333.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of HubSpot from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on HubSpot from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $515.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $580.10.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

