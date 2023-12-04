Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Stock Price Up 6%

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.17 and last traded at $7.11. 1,769,010 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 3,829,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HPP. Wedbush assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Up 4.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $990.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.59.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $231.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.37 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 10.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 103,925.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

