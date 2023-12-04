Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Short Interest Update

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the October 31st total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Humana

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Up 0.4 %

HUM stock opened at $497.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.55. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $423.29 and a fifty-two week high of $553.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $502.41 and a 200-day moving average of $483.61.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humana will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.28.

Get Our Latest Report on HUM

Humana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.