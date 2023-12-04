Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock Holdings Increased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Humana by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 87.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.28.

Humana stock opened at $495.21 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $423.29 and a one year high of $553.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $502.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $483.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.55.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

