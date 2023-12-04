Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,177,968 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 856,708 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Huntington Bancshares worth $45,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth $316,000. Brookfield Corp ON bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $30,172,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 39.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 113,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 31,898 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 32.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 121,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 70,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.18.

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $44,978.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 595,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,229,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $11.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.14. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 41.06%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

