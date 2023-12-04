Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Short Interest Update

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,780,000 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the October 31st total of 26,040,000 shares. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUT. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $1.60 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUT traded up $8.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.80. 2,116,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,657,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. Hut 8 Mining has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $12.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Hut 8 Mining by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,125,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 754,891 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,429,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Hut 8 Mining by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,198,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 297,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hut 8 Mining by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 46,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. It provides computing power to the mining pools in exchange for digital assets. The company serve commercial customers across various industries, including financial, healthcare, government, and those in the growing digital asset, Blockchain, gaming, virtual effects, and Web 3.0 space.

