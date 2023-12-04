Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.05

Shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.05 and last traded at $12.05, with a volume of 334100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUT. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Hut 8 Mining from $1.60 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Hut 8 Mining Trading Up 414.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.46.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,469 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 197,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 21,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,473,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. It provides computing power to the mining pools in exchange for digital assets. The company serve commercial customers across various industries, including financial, healthcare, government, and those in the growing digital asset, Blockchain, gaming, virtual effects, and Web 3.0 space.

