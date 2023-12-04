IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) fell 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.51. 1,948,543 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 4,296,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1.75 to $2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.23.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.50.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 14.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at $31,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

