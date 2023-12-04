ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Short Interest Update

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the October 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 977,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised ICL Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICL Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

ICL Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ICL traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 542,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,992. ICL Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.69.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 11.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ICL Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.76%.

Institutional Trading of ICL Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ICL Group by 1,091.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 14.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

