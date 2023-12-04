Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) Short Interest Down 5.5% in November

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 973,400 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the October 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 402,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ideanomics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ideanomics during the third quarter worth $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ideanomics by 244.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 568,017 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ideanomics by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,585,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 297,955 shares during the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ideanomics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDEX opened at $1.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.59. Ideanomics has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $30.63. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics ( NASDAQ:IDEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($5.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 246.84% and a negative net margin of 931.66%.

Ideanomics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops zero emission mobility solutions for the off-highway and on-highway commercial vehicle markets in Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company's Ideanomics Mobility business unit focuses on the commercial adoption of electric vehicles (EV) by commercial fleet operators.

