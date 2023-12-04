IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Gap Up to $482.60

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $482.60, but opened at $495.07. IDEXX Laboratories shares last traded at $516.43, with a volume of 176,952 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDXX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.14.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 52.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $438.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $474.31.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.0% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Cannell & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

