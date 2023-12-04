Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,440,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the October 31st total of 6,060,000 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 468,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.6 days.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Immatics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Immatics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immatics by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Immatics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Immatics by 230.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMTX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.00. The company had a trading volume of 21,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,032. Immatics has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $13.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.76.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

