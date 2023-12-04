Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Guggenheim

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $86.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.20% from the stock’s current price.

INCY has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.26.

Incyte Stock Performance

Incyte stock opened at $54.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.34. Incyte has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $86.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $919.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.32 million. Incyte had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 11.21%. Research analysts expect that Incyte will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Incyte by 14.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Incyte by 25.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 248,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,372,000 after acquiring an additional 50,930 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Incyte in the third quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Incyte by 12.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Incyte by 20.3% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading

