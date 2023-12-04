Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,666,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,591 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $48,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 240.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 176.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 57.3% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE:IRT opened at $14.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.31 and a beta of 1.06. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.80.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.16%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IRT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.89.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

