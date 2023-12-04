India Capital Growth (LON:IGC) Hits New 1-Year High at $172.00

Shares of India Capital Growth (LON:IGC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 172 ($2.17) and last traded at GBX 169.75 ($2.14), with a volume of 453507 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167 ($2.11).

India Capital Growth Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 159.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 150.38. The stock has a market cap of £163.76 million, a PE ratio of 484.21 and a beta of 0.67.

About India Capital Growth

India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.

