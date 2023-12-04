Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Trading 57.1% Higher

Indiva Limited (CVE:NDVA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 57.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 398,875 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 192,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded Indiva from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$0.10 to C$0.13 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$20.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,899.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Indiva Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Canada. It offers pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible and extract products under the INDIVA, Indiva Life, and Artisan Batch brands. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Jewels Chewable Tarts, Grön edibles, and Dime Industries vape products through license agreements and partnerships.

