Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,030,700 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the October 31st total of 7,661,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17,576.8 days.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Stock Performance

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane stock remained flat at $12.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.05. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $13.90.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Company Profile

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the electronic communications infrastructure sector in Italy. It provides infrastructures for developing wireless networks; pylons for antennas, cables, and dishes; spaces for equipment; and technological systems for power supply and air conditioning systems for developing wireless networks, sensors, IoT, and VDS.

