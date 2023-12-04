Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Innodata Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of INOD stock opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07. The stock has a market cap of $210.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.12 and a beta of 1.99. Innodata has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.17 million for the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 22.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innodata by 261.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,678,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,758 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innodata by 0.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innodata by 120.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 257,686 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Innodata by 392.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 434,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 346,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of AI data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

