Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,516 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 389.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 12.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 627,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,510,000 after acquiring an additional 67,046 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,201,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,125,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:PSEP opened at $33.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.66. The firm has a market cap of $537.79 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

