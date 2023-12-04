Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Insider Acquires C$25,029.27 in Stock

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Free Report) insider Inovalis S.A. acquired 18,900 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,029.27.

Inovalis S.A. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, November 29th, Inovalis S.A. bought 8,300 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,237.90.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 26.9 %

TSE INO.UN traded up C$0.35 on Monday, reaching C$1.65. 189,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,552. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$0.69 and a 12 month high of C$4.95. The company has a market cap of C$53.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.74, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Desjardins decreased their target price on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$1.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

View Our Latest Report on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.