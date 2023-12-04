Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Stock Price Up 26.9% Following Insider Buying Activity

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Free Report) shot up 26.9% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as C$1.65 and last traded at C$1.65. 189,821 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 181% from the average session volume of 67,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.

Specifically, insider Inovalis S.A. bought 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.32 per share, with a total value of C$25,029.27. Insiders have purchased a total of 52,200 shares of company stock worth $62,967 over the last quarter. 10.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Desjardins cut their target price on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$1.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.74, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.70.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

