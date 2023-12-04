Insider Buying: Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Senior Officer Buys 2,941 Shares of Stock

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) Senior Officer Poupak Bahamin purchased 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$17.49 per share, with a total value of C$51,438.09.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ABX traded down C$0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$23.74. 1,283,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,903,981. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 598.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.28. Barrick Gold Co. has a one year low of C$19.04 and a one year high of C$28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.07.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.06 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 1.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Co. will post 1.4199288 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,350.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABX shares. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$34.50 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$28.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Barrick Gold

About Barrick Gold

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.