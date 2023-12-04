Insider Buying: BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Insider Buys 8,000 Shares of Stock

BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI – Get Free Report) insider Jutta af Rosenborg purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £10,720 ($13,540.48).
BBGI Global Infrastructure Price Performance
BBGI Global Infrastructure stock opened at GBX 131 ($1.65) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 6.48. BBGI Global Infrastructure has a 52 week low of GBX 123.20 ($1.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 163.20 ($2.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £936.49 million, a P/E ratio of 2,203.33 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 131.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 134.66.
About BBGI Global Infrastructure
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BBGI Global Infrastructure
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- The truth about Lululemon earnings: Suddenly in bearish crosshair
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Doing Your Holiday Shopping? These Stocks Might Make Great Gifts
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: FIGS has healthy growth prospects
Receive News & Ratings for BBGI Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBGI Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.