Insider Buying: BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Insider Buys 8,000 Shares of Stock

BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI – Get Free Report) insider Jutta af Rosenborg purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £10,720 ($13,540.48).

BBGI Global Infrastructure Price Performance

BBGI Global Infrastructure stock opened at GBX 131 ($1.65) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 6.48. BBGI Global Infrastructure has a 52 week low of GBX 123.20 ($1.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 163.20 ($2.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £936.49 million, a P/E ratio of 2,203.33 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 131.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 134.66.

Get BBGI Global Infrastructure alerts:

About BBGI Global Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

See Also

BBGI Global Infrastructure SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

Receive News & Ratings for BBGI Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBGI Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.