Insider Buying: Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Major Shareholder Acquires 19,000 Shares of Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 19,000 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $451,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,335,685.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 8,500 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $200,515.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 36,200 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.51 per share, with a total value of $851,062.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 3,500 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $91,840.00.

On Monday, October 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 3,800 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.02 per share, with a total value of $87,476.00.

On Thursday, October 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 2,300 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.01 per share, with a total value of $52,923.00.

On Monday, October 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 2,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.67 per share, with a total value of $47,340.00.

On Friday, October 13th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 5,500 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.05 per share, with a total value of $126,775.00.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 1,100 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.67 per share, with a total value of $26,037.00.

On Monday, October 9th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 14,073 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $320,160.75.

On Friday, October 6th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 4,900 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.70 per share, with a total value of $111,230.00.

Citi Trends Stock Performance

Shares of CTRN stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.80. The company had a trading volume of 75,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,845. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average of $20.73. The company has a market capitalization of $203.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 2.17. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $34.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.39). Citi Trends had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $179.52 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTRN shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRN. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Citi Trends by 23.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 996,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,460,000 after buying an additional 192,407 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Citi Trends by 13.3% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 827,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,606,000 after buying an additional 97,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Citi Trends by 14.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,165,000 after buying an additional 85,495 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Citi Trends by 24.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,493,000 after buying an additional 124,010 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Citi Trends by 15.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 576,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,972,000 after buying an additional 78,635 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

