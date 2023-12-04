Insider Buying: CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Director Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 25,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $41,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 841,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,520.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
COMM stock remained flat at $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,136,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,975. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $9.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59.
CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 26.15% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on COMM shares. Bank of America lowered CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2.25 to $1.75 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James raised CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CommScope from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.19.
CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).
