Insider Buying: CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Director Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 25,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $41,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 841,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,520.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CommScope Price Performance

COMM stock remained flat at $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,136,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,975. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $9.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 26.15% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CommScope by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790,362 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in CommScope by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,146,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,995,000 after purchasing an additional 195,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CommScope by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,479,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,406 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in CommScope by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,226,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056,141 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CommScope by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,871,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,026,000 after purchasing an additional 710,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COMM shares. Bank of America lowered CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2.25 to $1.75 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James raised CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CommScope from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.19.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

See Also

