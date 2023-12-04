Insider Buying: Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) Chairman Purchases 2,275 Shares of Stock

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) Chairman David A. Bochnowski purchased 2,275 shares of Finward Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.48 per share, for a total transaction of $48,867.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 252,962 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,623.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Finward Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ FNWD traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $21.27. 12,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,422. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Finward Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The company has a market cap of $91.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.50.
Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $24.18 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Finward Bancorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Finward Bancorp Company Profile
Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.
