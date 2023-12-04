Insider Buying: First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Director Purchases 20,800 Shares of Stock

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 20,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.90 per share, with a total value of $455,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BUSE traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.08. 41,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,479. First Busey Co. has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $25.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average of $20.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.87.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. First Busey had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.09 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in First Busey by 237.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Busey in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Busey in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in First Busey in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in First Busey by 36.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 53.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Busey from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of First Busey in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

