Insider Buying: Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) Director Thaddeus Darden acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 189,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,619.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thaddeus Darden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 30th, Thaddeus Darden acquired 10,000 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $59,200.00.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $5.93. 468,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,918. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.13.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

Granite Ridge Resources ( NYSE:GRNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.35%.

Institutional Trading of Granite Ridge Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 26.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 14.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 184,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 507.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 21.2% during the third quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 32,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on GRNT shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

