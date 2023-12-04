Insider Buying: Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) CEO Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) CEO Dane Andreeff bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $12,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,949.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Helius Medical Technologies Price Performance

HSDT stock opened at $6.52 on Monday. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.31.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($5.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,602.40% and a negative return on equity of 232.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. will post -8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helius Medical Technologies

About Helius Medical Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Helius Medical Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HSDT Free Report ) by 2,047.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.81% of Helius Medical Technologies worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

