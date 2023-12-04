Insider Buying: Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) CEO Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) CEO Dane Andreeff bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $12,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,949.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
HSDT stock opened at $6.52 on Monday. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.31.
Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($5.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,602.40% and a negative return on equity of 232.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. will post -8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.
