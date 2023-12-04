Insider Buying: NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Director Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report) Director Rajeev Gautam purchased 50,000 shares of NN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.37 per share, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $118,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NNBR traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 67,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,493. The company has a market cap of $127.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.87. NN, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $124.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.00 million. NN had a negative return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NN, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NNBR. StockNews.com began coverage on NN in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of NN by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NN by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 768,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in NN during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NN by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of NN by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision metal and plastic components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive and general industrial end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as use in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

