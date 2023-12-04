Insider Buying: OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) Director Scott V. Dols bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $28,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,783.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

OPAL Fuels Price Performance

Shares of OPAL Fuels stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,881. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.88. OPAL Fuels Inc. has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $922.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OPAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $10.55 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of OPAL Fuels from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OPAL Fuels has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

Institutional Trading of OPAL Fuels

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 748.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 12,176 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

