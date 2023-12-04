Insider Buying: Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Major Shareholder Buys 582 Shares of Stock

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Joseph Stilwell purchased 582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $20,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,664,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 29th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 1,563 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $56,268.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Joseph Stilwell bought 200 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.23 per share, for a total transaction of $7,246.00.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Joseph Stilwell acquired 549 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.35 per share, for a total transaction of $19,956.15.

On Monday, November 13th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 200 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.36 per share, with a total value of $7,272.00.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Joseph Stilwell bought 96 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.25 per share, with a total value of $3,480.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Joseph Stilwell bought 200 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.84 per share, with a total value of $7,368.00.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Joseph Stilwell bought 2,500 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.82 per share, with a total value of $92,050.00.

On Friday, October 27th, Joseph Stilwell bought 4,470 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.78 per share, with a total value of $159,936.60.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 2,502 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $91,323.00.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 200 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.89 per share, with a total value of $7,378.00.

Sound Financial Bancorp Stock Up 1.8 %

SFBC traded up $0.63 on Monday, reaching $36.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.27 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.52. The company has a market capitalization of $93.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.59.

Sound Financial Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Sound Financial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SFBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.25 million for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 16.93%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sound Financial Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 14.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 294.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 16,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 21.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

