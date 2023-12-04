Insider Buying: Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) Director Lori A. Lancaster purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.03 per share, with a total value of $45,030.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,667.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vital Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VTLE traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,412,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,076. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average of $50.03. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 3.10. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $62.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $435.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.47 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 21.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vital Energy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the second quarter worth $4,765,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the second quarter worth $1,995,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the second quarter worth $8,107,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the second quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the second quarter worth $1,823,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Vital Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Vital Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Vital Energy from $106.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.43.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

