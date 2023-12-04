Insider Selling: Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU) COO Sells 1,015 Shares of Stock

Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) COO Brian S. Olschan sold 1,015 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $36,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Acme United Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ACU traded up $2.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.47. 29,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,638. Acme United Co. has a 52 week low of $21.27 and a 52 week high of $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $137.91 million, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.93.

Get Acme United alerts:

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $50.38 million during the quarter. Acme United had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 7.29%.

Acme United Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Acme United’s payout ratio is 33.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Acme United in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACU

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acme United

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Acme United in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Acme United in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Acme United by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Acme United by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acme United during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

About Acme United

(Get Free Report)

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.