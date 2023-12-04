Insider Selling: BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Director Sells 750 Shares of Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BlackLine Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BL traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $59.72. The company had a trading volume of 540,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,943. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.25. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.26 and a 1 year high of $77.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $150.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.76 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackLine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in BlackLine during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in BlackLine by 772.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in BlackLine by 1,101.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in BlackLine by 407.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BL shares. TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $87.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

