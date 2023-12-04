Insider Selling: Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total transaction of $352,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,420,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Up 0.9 %

BPMC traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.72. 647,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,715. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.19. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 256.57% and a negative return on equity of 153.79%. The business had revenue of $56.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BPMC shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Blueprint Medicines

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 63.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1,685.7% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.