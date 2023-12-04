Insider Selling: Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CFO Sells 9,700 Shares of Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 9,700 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $638,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thaddeus Gerard Weed also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 5th, Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $336,735.50.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

Shares of CCOI traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.46. 95,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,533. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.41. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $275.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.70 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 130.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 16.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CCOI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Communications

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 997,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,142,000 after buying an additional 75,658 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 55,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Cogent Communications by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

