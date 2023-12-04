Insider Selling: Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Director Sells 12,592 Shares of Stock

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) Director Harold Wyatt sold 12,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $132,341.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,540.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Harold Wyatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Harold Wyatt sold 8,000 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $85,200.00.

On Friday, November 17th, Harold Wyatt sold 3,000 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $31,410.00.

Shares of CBAN traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.40. 58,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,835. The stock has a market cap of $200.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.59. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Colony Bankcorp ( NASDAQ:CBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.34 million during the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 14.27%. Analysts expect that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 20,029.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 5.3% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 515,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 26,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

