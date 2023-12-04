Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 456,761 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,821,281.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 16th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $83,880.00.
  • On Monday, October 2nd, Timothy Regan sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $272,900.00.
  • On Friday, September 29th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $82,050.00.
  • On Friday, September 15th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $81,270.00.

Dropbox Trading Down 1.6 %

DBX stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,589,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,180. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $28.80.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.66 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.50% and a negative return on equity of 101.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, September 18th. William Blair downgraded shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.14.

Institutional Trading of Dropbox

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 424.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 2,160.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

