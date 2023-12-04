Insider Selling: Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) CFO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total transaction of $1,703,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,974 shares in the company, valued at $10,853,893.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matthew Skaruppa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 17th, Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,698 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.77, for a total transaction of $571,355.46.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,469 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $517,946.82.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total transaction of $1,172,640.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $1,322,000.00.

On Friday, September 8th, Matthew Skaruppa sold 15,853 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.14, for a total value of $2,491,140.42.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUOL traded up $3.68 on Monday, reaching $216.98. 661,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,037. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.73 and a twelve month high of $226.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.20 and a 200-day moving average of $158.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -790.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $137.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.14 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Duolingo by 59.8% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,922,000 after buying an additional 1,215,144 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 605.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,126,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,596,000 after acquiring an additional 966,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,357,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,510,000 after acquiring an additional 468,057 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,403,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Duolingo by 95.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,275,000 after acquiring an additional 402,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.78.

About Duolingo

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Read More

