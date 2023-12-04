Insider Selling: EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CMO Sells 8,176 Shares of Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,898.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

EPAM Systems stock traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $261.46. 476,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.99 and a 52-week high of $385.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.80.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 93.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 123.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPAM. Piper Sandler raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $272.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.42.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

