Insider Selling: FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CEO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.79, for a total transaction of $1,358,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,847,782.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Frederick Philip Snow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.78, for a total value of $1,301,340.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.85, for a total value of $1,307,550.00.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS stock traded down $1.01 on Monday, reaching $454.16. The stock had a trading volume of 250,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $377.89 and a 1 year high of $467.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $445.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.30.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $535.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $325,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1,816.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,776,000 after buying an additional 29,861 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,780,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

