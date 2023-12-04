Insider Selling: HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Insider Sells $95,500.00 in Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,328,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HubSpot Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBS traded down $10.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $506.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,492. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.74 and a 12 month high of $581.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $456.53 and a 200-day moving average of $498.08.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. Equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 728.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 792,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,126,000 after acquiring an additional 696,469 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth about $283,913,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,314,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after buying an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,247,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $614,317,000 after buying an additional 257,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $580.10.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Recommended Stories

