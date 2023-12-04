Insider Selling: LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Insider Sells 113,334 Shares of Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 113,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $741,204.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,690,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,676,628.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kevin Michael Mullins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 6th, Kevin Michael Mullins sold 300 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $1,836.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Kevin Michael Mullins sold 80,977 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $496,389.01.

On Monday, October 2nd, Kevin Michael Mullins sold 113,333 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $749,131.13.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of LifeStance Health Group stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,601,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,196. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.20. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group ( NASDAQ:LFST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $262.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.18 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 18.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 10,888.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 117.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 41.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

