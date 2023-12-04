Insider Selling: Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) CEO Sells 1,458 Shares of Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $20,528.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,142,081 shares in the company, valued at $30,160,500.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Julie Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 29th, Julie Smolyansky sold 7,568 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $106,027.68.

Lifeway Foods Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LWAY traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $14.57. 62,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,068. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average of $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.03 million, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on LWAY shares. Noble Financial lowered shares of Lifeway Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised Lifeway Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of Lifeway Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 620,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 322,260 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

