Insider Selling: MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Major Shareholder Sells 5,743 Shares of Stock

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 5,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $19,124.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,950,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,040.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Greenhaven Road Investment Man also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MarketWise alerts:

On Friday, November 24th, Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 8,173 shares of MarketWise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $26,562.25.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 17,385 shares of MarketWise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $55,979.70.

On Friday, November 17th, Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 24,981 shares of MarketWise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $75,192.81.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 5,663 shares of MarketWise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $16,932.37.

On Monday, November 13th, Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 25,347 shares of MarketWise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $69,197.31.

On Friday, November 10th, Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 1,600 shares of MarketWise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $3,936.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 1,553 shares of MarketWise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $3,882.50.

MarketWise Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ MKTW traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.19. 177,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,699. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.01. MarketWise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $3.62.

MarketWise Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 25th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketWise by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,678,754 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 833,794 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketWise by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,211 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $7,133,000 after buying an additional 706,607 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,285,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MarketWise by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 713,822 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 239,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MarketWise by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,049 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 220,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKTW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of MarketWise in a report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MarketWise

About MarketWise

(Get Free Report)

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.