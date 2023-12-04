Insider Selling: Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) CFO Sells 1,627 Shares of Stock

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $41,260.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,892.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Patterson Companies Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:PDCO traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $26.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,608,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,870. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.55. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $34.53.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 20.91%. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PDCO. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

See Also

