Insider Selling: SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Director Sells 4,263 Shares of Stock

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Free Report) Director John D. Schachtel sold 4,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $39,049.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144 shares in the company, valued at $1,319.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SilverSun Technologies Stock Performance

SilverSun Technologies stock traded up $8.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.49. 41,376,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,868. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $65.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SilverSun Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,376 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares during the period. 15.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of SilverSun Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in the United States. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

